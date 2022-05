Manager Dave Roberts said Kimbrel will be unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Kimbrel needed 26 pitches to record the save in Tuesday's 3-1 victory, so he won't be available out of the bullpen Wednesday. Daniel Hudson is the likely option to step in for a potential save situation since Blake Treinen (shoulder) is on the injured list.