Dodgers' Cristian Santana: Goes deep twice Tuesday
Santana went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs for High-A Rancho Cucamonga in its 8-4 win over Lancaster on Tuesday.
Santana is now up to eight roundtrippers for the season, leaving him two shy of matching his total from 2017. The 21-year-old, who has split time at both corner-infield spots this season, is hitting .262/.263/.411 over 54 games. That equates to below-average production (87 wRC+) after accounting for the favorable park factors of the California League.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...