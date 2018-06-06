Santana went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs for High-A Rancho Cucamonga in its 8-4 win over Lancaster on Tuesday.

Santana is now up to eight roundtrippers for the season, leaving him two shy of matching his total from 2017. The 21-year-old, who has split time at both corner-infield spots this season, is hitting .262/.263/.411 over 54 games. That equates to below-average production (87 wRC+) after accounting for the favorable park factors of the California League.