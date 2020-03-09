Play

Santana was reassigned to minor-league spring training Sunday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Santana was removed from the Dodgers' spring training roster along with six other players Sunday. The 23-year-old third baseman posted a .301/.320/.436 slash line with 57 RBI and 45 runs scored across 102 games with Double-A Tulsa in 2019.

