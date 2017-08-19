Dodgers' Cristian Santana: On DL at Low-A

Santana is on the 7-day DL at Low-A Great Lakes with an undisclosed injury.

The 20-year-old slugger was having a breakout season, hitting five home runs in 10 games in the Pioneer League before quickly receiving a promotion to the Midwest League. His bat stayed hot, posting a .331/.348/.500 slash line with five home runs in 141 plate appearances with the Loons. His 33:4 K:BB in 35 games illustrates how aggressive he is at the plate, and he will have to refine his approach somewhat if he is to continue having success as he moves up the organizational ladder.