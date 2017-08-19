Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Acquired from Mets

Granderson was acquired from the Mets for cash considerations or a player to be named later on Friday.

Given the myriad injuries the Dodgers have suffered in the outfield, Granderson will give the club a much-needed option to cover all three spots. The Dodgers are going to be loaded with left-handed power bats come the playoffs, as Granderson joins Adrian Gonzalez, Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, Joc Pederson and the injured Andre Ethier in Los Angeles. It's unclear what role Granderson will occupy, but expect him to get regular at-bats, particularly against right-handed pitching.