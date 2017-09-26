Play

Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Held out again Tuesday

Granderson is not in the lineup Tuesday for the second straight day.

It's been a rough go of it this month for Granderson, who owns a .528 OPS in September. He will not start for the third time in four games, and will give way to Andre Ethier on Tuesday.

