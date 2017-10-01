Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Held out Sunday
Granderson is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
Granderson is riding a six-game hitting streak but will be replaced in left field by Enrique Hernandez. The 36-year-old is hitting just .183 in September and will need find his stroke quickly if he's going to be a real asset for the Dodgers in the playoffs.
