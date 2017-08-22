Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Hits grand slam Monday
Granderson went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Monday's 6-5 win over the Pirates.
It was the 36-year-old's second home run in as many days, but this one came with the bases loaded and put the streaking Dodgers back on top off the Pirates in yet another comeback victory. Granderson batted cleanup after filling in as the leadoff hitter in place of Chris Taylor on Sunday. He should continue to see regular playing time in the middle of the order against right-handed starters, giving him fantasy value in the home run and RBI categories down the stretch.
