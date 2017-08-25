Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Hits third homer with Dodgers
Granderson went 1-for-3 with three walks and a solo home run in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.
Granderson went deep for the third time in just six games since joining the Dodgers on Aug. 19. He is only batting .174 (4-for-25) over that span, but he has drawn seven walks to offset the lack of contact. The 36-year-old batted second with Corey Seager getting Thursday off, but he should return to his usual spot in the middle of the order Friday against the Brewers.
