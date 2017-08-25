Play

Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Hits third homer with Dodgers

Granderson went 1-for-3 with three walks and a solo home run in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

Granderson went deep for the third time in just six games since joining the Dodgers on Aug. 19. He is only batting .174 (4-for-25) over that span, but he has drawn seven walks to offset the lack of contact. The 36-year-old batted second with Corey Seager getting Thursday off, but he should return to his usual spot in the middle of the order Friday against the Brewers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast