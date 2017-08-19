Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Hitting fifth in Dodgers debut

Granderson will make his Dodgers debut Saturday against the Tigers, patrolling left field and hitting fifth, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Granderson was acquired from the Mets, along with cash, in exchange for a player to be named later. He figures to play every day against righties, so it is no surprise to see him in the lineup with Michael Fulmer starting for Detroit. The trade should provide a slight boost in fantasy value for Granderson down the stretch, as he will be hitting in the middle of one of the most potent lineups in baseball whenever the Dodgers face a righty. Joc Pederson is expected to take the biggest playing time hit as a result of the trade.