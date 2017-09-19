Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Homers in loss Monday

Granderson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in a 4-3 loss to the Phillies on Monday.

Granderson's 24th homer of the season brought the Dodgers within one run of the Phillies in the ninth inning, but his teammates couldn't replicate his success against Hector Neris. Joc Pederson and Andre Ethier have been eating into the veteran outfielder's playing time ever since rosters expanded this month, but Granderson is still receiving the lion's share of starts in left field against right-handed starters. The 36-year-old has proven to be a streaky hitter throughout his 12-year career, so Monday's long ball could be a sign that he is breaking out of his September funk (.119/.260/.190 in 13 starts this month).