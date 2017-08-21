Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Homers in loss

Granderson led off and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Tigers.

Granderson's first hit in Dodger blue fittingly left the ballpark, giving him an even 20 homers on the year. The 36-year-old batted leadoff Sunday with Chris Taylor receiving a routine day off, but he should see most of his at-bats in the middle of the order. Despite his paltry .226 batting average, Granderson should see an uptick in RBI opportunities -- along with his usual power potential -- now that he is a part of a potent Dodgers lineup.