Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Left off World Series roster

Granderson is not on the Dodgers' World Series roster, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Corey Seager, who missed the NLCS due to a back injury, will take Granderson's place on the roster. The 36-year-old has struggled mightily since joining the Dodgers via trade in August -- hitting just .161/.288/.366 in 132 plate appearances -- and is just 1-for-15 (.088) with eight strikeouts in 15 at-bats this postseason. With Granderson unavailable, the Dodgers will use Chris Taylor, Yasiel Puig, Enrique Hernandez, Andre Ethier and Joc Pederson in the outfield for the Fall Classic.