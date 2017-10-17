Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Not in Game 3 lineup
Granderson is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS against the Cubs on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Granderson -- who has struggled since joining the Dodgers via trade in August -- is just 1-for-11 (.091) so far in the postseason, so he'll open Game 3 on the bench even with a right-hander pitcher (Kyle Hendricks) toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his place, Andre Ethier will start in left field and bat fifth.
More News
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Held out Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Held out again Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Sits versus lefty•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Out against southpaw•
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...