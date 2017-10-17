Play

Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Not in Game 3 lineup

Granderson is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS against the Cubs on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Granderson -- who has struggled since joining the Dodgers via trade in August -- is just 1-for-11 (.091) so far in the postseason, so he'll open Game 3 on the bench even with a right-hander pitcher (Kyle Hendricks) toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his place, Andre Ethier will start in left field and bat fifth.

