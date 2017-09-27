Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Not in lineup Wednesday
Granderson is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With a lefty (Clayton Richard) toeing the rubber for the Padres, Granderson will retreat to the bench for a third straight game. The 36-year-old started on the bench against a righty Tuesday, but he came on as a pinch hitter and delivered a double. In his place, Enrique Hernandez is batting fifth and starting in left field.
