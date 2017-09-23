Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Out against southpaw
Granderson is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
As per usual, Granderson will head to the bench with the opposition deploying a left-handed pitcher (Madison Bumgarner). In his place, Enrique Hernandez will start in left field and bat third.
