Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Out of Friday's lineup
Granderson is out of the lineup Friday against the Brewers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Over the last six games, Granderson has hit three home runs and recorded six RBI. However, while Granderson's power has been on full display, he's posted a subpar .174 batting average in that time. He'll get the night off and give way to Enrique Hernandez in left field.
