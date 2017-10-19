Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Out of lineup for Game 5
Granderson is not in the lineup for Game 5 of the NLCS against the Cubs on Thursday.
As has been the case all postseason, Granderson will head to the bench with a southpaw (Jose Quintana) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Enrique Hernandez will start in left field and bat sixth in his stead. Granderson is coming off an 0-for-4 night with four strikeouts, and is just 1-for-15 (.066) so far in the postseason, so manager Dave Roberts will probably turn elsewhere if he needs a pinch hitter in the latter stages of Thursday's game.
More News
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Not in Game 3 lineup•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Held out Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Held out again Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Sits versus lefty•
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...