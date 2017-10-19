Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Out of lineup for Game 5

Granderson is not in the lineup for Game 5 of the NLCS against the Cubs on Thursday.

As has been the case all postseason, Granderson will head to the bench with a southpaw (Jose Quintana) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Enrique Hernandez will start in left field and bat sixth in his stead. Granderson is coming off an 0-for-4 night with four strikeouts, and is just 1-for-15 (.066) so far in the postseason, so manager Dave Roberts will probably turn elsewhere if he needs a pinch hitter in the latter stages of Thursday's game.