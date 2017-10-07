Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Out of lineup Saturday
Granderson is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
As expected, Granderson will open the game on the bench with a southpaw (Robbie Ray) starting for the opposition. Enrique Hernandez will start in left field and bat fifth in his absence, something that figures to continue throughout the postseason when the Dodgers face a lefty starter.
