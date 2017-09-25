Play

Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Sits versus lefty

Granderson is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

As has been the case, Granderson will get the day off with a lefty (Travis Wood) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Cody Bellinger will slide into left field to start in Granderson's place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast