Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Sits versus lefty
Granderson is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
As has been the case, Granderson will get the day off with a lefty (Travis Wood) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Cody Bellinger will slide into left field to start in Granderson's place.
More News
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Out against southpaw•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Smacks 25th homer•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Homers in loss Monday•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: To platoon moving forward•
-
Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...