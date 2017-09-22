Dodgers' Curtis Granderson: Smacks 25th homer
Granderson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.
Manager Dave Roberts has stuck with Granderson through his early September struggles (.103/.239/.103 through first 14 games), and he rewarded his manager's decision with two homers over his last four contests. The 36-year-old won't help fantasy owners in the batting average department (batting .206 this season), but he can certainly help in the power department while serving as the Dodgers' primary left fielder.
