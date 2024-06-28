Rushing is slashing .261/.376/.473 with 10 home runs in 56 games for Double-A Tulsa.

Rushing has improved many of his metrics from his time last year at High-A, cutting his groundball rate from 40.1 percent to 31.8 percent while also cutting his strikeout rate from 24.4 percent to 21 percent. His walk rates have always been high, but it's encouraging to see him putting more balls in play this season while also optimizing his batted-ball profile. Additionally, his hard-hit rate is up from 25.1 percent last year to an elite 34.7 percent this season. The biggest knock on Rushing for dynasty leagues is that Will Smith and Shohei Ohtani are locked up at catcher and designated hitter long term.