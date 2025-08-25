Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Clubs go-ahead homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rushing went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Padres.
Rushing was 0-for-9 with four strikeouts over his previous games. He broke the slump in the seventh inning, putting the Dodgers ahead for good when he took Jeremiah Estrada deep. Rushing is up to three homers, 19 RBI, 12 runs scored and three doubles while slashing .187/.246/.299 over 118 plate appearances. He continues to serve as backup to Will Smith behind the plate.
More News
-
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Hits second homer•
-
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Unlikely to be dealt, per manager•
-
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Reaches base four times Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Slugs first big-league homer•
-
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Gets on base three times in debut•
-
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Behind plate for MLB debut•