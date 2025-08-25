Rushing went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Padres.

Rushing was 0-for-9 with four strikeouts over his previous games. He broke the slump in the seventh inning, putting the Dodgers ahead for good when he took Jeremiah Estrada deep. Rushing is up to three homers, 19 RBI, 12 runs scored and three doubles while slashing .187/.246/.299 over 118 plate appearances. He continues to serve as backup to Will Smith behind the plate.