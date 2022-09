Rushing got into 28 games for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga after being drafted this summer and hit .424/.539/.778 with eight home runs, 30 RBI, 27 runs and a 21:21 BB:K.

Now that's how you make a great first impression. Rushing flashed big power in college with Louisville, and he absolutely obliterated the competition over this small sample of A ball. We'll need to see him keep hitting at higher levels, but even so, he's quickly made himself into a dynasty-league target.