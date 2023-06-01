Rushing has the highest OBP (.427) and highest wRC+ (169) of qualified Midwest League hitters who are 22 or younger.

Rushing is a little old to still be at High-A, and he has been putting up monster numbers for the Great Lakes Loons as a result. He has a .257/.427/.507 slash line with seven home runs, a 24.3 percent strikeout rate and a 20 percent walk rate. Rushing has made 21 starts at catcher, 11 starts at designated hitter and seven starts at first base, which is an accurate representation of how he is likely to be deployed in the majors in a year or two.