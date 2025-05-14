The Dodgers will call up Rushing from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Austin Barnes will be designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Rushing has torched Pacific Coast League pitching this season, slashing .308/.424/.514 with five home runs and a 29:21 K:BB over 132 plate appearances. He's made 16 starts at catcher, eight starts at first base and one start in left field this season. With Teoscar Hernandez (groin) and Tommy Edman (ankle) on the injured list and with Michael Conforto struggling, Rushing's best opportunity for playing time could come in the outfield. He will also see starts at catcher on off days for Will Smith.