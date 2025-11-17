Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes indicated during last week's GM Meetings that the team hasn't ruled out giving Rushing some reps in the outfield, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rushing has made a total of 32 starts in left field in the minors, but 37 of his 38 starts with the Dodgers in 2025 were at catcher and the other came at first base. Catcher and first base remain blocked with the big club, but the left-field job with the Dodgers is open. While it seems unlikely the Dodgers would commit to Rushing as their primary left fielder, the position offers the 24-year-old a potential path to playing time. Rushing struggled in a reserve role with the Dodgers this season, slashing just .204/.258/.324 with a 37.4 percent strikeout rate over 53 regular-season tilts.