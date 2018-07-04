Corcino was designated for assignment Wednesday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Corcino was removed from the 40-man roster after the Dodgers acquired Dylan Floro and Zach Neal from the Reds. The 27-year-old allowed one earned run in four innings for the Dodgers earlier in the season and has a solid 2.94 ERA in 49 innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

