Dodgers' Daniel Corcino: Goes unclaimed off waivers
Corcino was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.
Corcino was dumped from the 40-man roster Wednesday, when he was designated for assignment after the Dodgers needed to clear a spot for the newly acquired Dylan Floro. After going unclaimed off waivers, Corcino will stick in the organization and continue working in a starting role for the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. Over 56.2 innings in the minors this season, Corcino has posted a 3.02 ERA and 58:25 K:BB.
