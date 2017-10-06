Dodgers' Daniel Corcino: Re-signs with Dodgers
Corcino agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers.
After starting in High-A Rancho Cucamonga, Corcino worked his way to Double-A Tennessee, where he struggled in only 16 innings of work. The 27-year-old had one brief stint in the majors back in 2014 with the Reds, although it appears unlikely that he will make his way back at this rate. He will mainly provide organizational depth for the Dodgers.
