Dodgers' Daniel Corcino: Rejoins Dodgers
Corcino agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers in December.
Corcino's deal presumably includes an invitation to major-league spring training, but he'll more than likely be ticketed for Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin the campaign. Save for four appearances with Double-A Tulsa and two outings with the Dodgers -- his first at the major-league level since 2014 -- Corcino pitched exclusively for the Pacific Coast League affiliate in 2018, registering a 3.40 ERA and 102:41 K:BB across 103.1 innings.
