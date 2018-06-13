Corcino was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Corcino is likely unavailable after pitching three innings in Tuesday's win over the Rangers -- allowing one earned run and picking up his first career big-league save in the process -- so he'll head back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Wednesday's starter, Kenta Maeda, who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The 27-year-old will continue to serve as organizational pitching depth for the Dodgers.

