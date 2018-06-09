Corcino was called up to the big leagues for Friday's matchup against the Braves, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Corcino has made four starts at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, posting an impressive 1.95 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 34:15 K:BB. He figures to make his big-league debut out of the bullpen during Friday's tilt.