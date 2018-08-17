Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Activated from DL
Hudson (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game in Seattle, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Hudson will rejoin the active roster after the minimum 10 days due to right forearm tightness. The right-hander has appeared in 38 games for the Dodgers this year, logging a 3.92 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 40 strikeouts across 43.2 innings. Look for the Dodgers to make a corresponding move in the coming hours.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...