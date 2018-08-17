Hudson (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game in Seattle, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Hudson will rejoin the active roster after the minimum 10 days due to right forearm tightness. The right-hander has appeared in 38 games for the Dodgers this year, logging a 3.92 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 40 strikeouts across 43.2 innings. Look for the Dodgers to make a corresponding move in the coming hours.