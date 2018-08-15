Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Expected back Friday
Hudson (forearm) is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hudson has been on the disabled list since Aug. 7 with forearm tightness, but he's been cleared to rejoin the Dodgers on Friday after getting through a simulated game with no issues Tuesday. The 31-year-old posted a 3.92 ERA across 43.2 innings prior to landing on the shelf.
