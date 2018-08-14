Hudson (forearm) threw a simulated game Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Hudson faced Max Muncy, among others, as general manager Farhan Zaidi and pitching coach Rick Honeycutt looked on. He landed on the disabled list Aug. 7 with forearm tightness, but it seems like his stay could be an abbreviated one given the progress he's already made.

