Hudson allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over two innings of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.

Starter Kenta Maeda was forced out of this one after just 1.2 innings of work with a hip strain, pushing the bullpen to work overtime Tuesday. Hudson now has a 6.35 ERA on the year to go along with just a 13:10 K:BB over 17 innings, so he will likely continue being deployed in lower-leverage situations.