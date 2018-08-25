Hudson was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right forearm tightness ahead of Friday's game against the Padres, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Hudson had just been reinstated from the disabled list Aug. 17, but he'll go back on the shelf for at least 10 more days. The severity of the injury is unclear, although more news on a timetable for his return should emerge in the near future. Hudson owns a 4.11 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP and 44 strikeouts across 46 innings this season.