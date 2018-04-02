Hudson signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Following his signing, Hudson will report to extended spring training. Hudson spent the 2017 season with the Pirates and threw to the tune of a 4.38 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 71 games (61.2 innings). Should Hudson be used in the big club's bullpen, it's unlikely that he would see much time in high-leverage situations.