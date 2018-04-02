Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Inks minor-league deal with Dodgers
Hudson signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Following his signing, Hudson will report to extended spring training. Hudson spent the 2017 season with the Pirates and threw to the tune of a 4.38 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 71 games (61.2 innings). Should Hudson be used in the big club's bullpen, it's unlikely that he would see much time in high-leverage situations.
More News
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...