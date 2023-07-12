Hudson (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The move was made in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Tyson Miller. Hudson sprained the MCL in his right knee just before the All-Star break and now won't be eligible to return until early September.
