Hudson recorded two outs en route to his second hold Saturday against the Angels.

Josh Fields (shoulder) and Pedro Baez (biceps) remain on the disabled list, making Hudson the Dodgers' defacto right-handed setup man. The 31-year-old owns a 3.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 8.7 K/9 over 35 innings this season, and he should continue to see opportunities to rack up holds until the bullpen returns to full strength.