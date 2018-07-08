Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Picks up second hold
Hudson recorded two outs en route to his second hold Saturday against the Angels.
Josh Fields (shoulder) and Pedro Baez (biceps) remain on the disabled list, making Hudson the Dodgers' defacto right-handed setup man. The 31-year-old owns a 3.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 8.7 K/9 over 35 innings this season, and he should continue to see opportunities to rack up holds until the bullpen returns to full strength.
More News
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Pitches one frame in start•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Will start against Pirates on Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Gives up two in relief•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Headed to big club•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Inks minor-league deal with Dodgers•
-
Daniel Hudson: Cut loose by Rays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?