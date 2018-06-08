Hudson started Thursday's bullpen game, logging a scoreless inning and a strikeout in an 8-7 win over Pittsburgh.

Thursday's projected starter Dennis Santana (lat) was scratched prior to first pitch, so Hudson ended up taking the bump in his stead. The scoreless outing lowered the veteran's ERA to 4.84 over 22.1 innings. Hudson was used as a starter earlier in his career, but Thursday's limited usage indicates that the Dodgers have no plans of exploring that option in the event Santana is unable to go for his next turn in the rotation.

