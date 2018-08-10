Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Resumes light throwing
Hudson (forearm) played catch in the outfield prior to Thursday's game against the Rockies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Hudson landed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday due to right forearm tightness, but it's good to see that the issue hasn't stopped him from throwing for long. He plans to play catch again Friday, and he could pitch off a mound Saturday if all goes well. The 31-year-old reliever is eligible to return from the DL starting Aug. 17.
