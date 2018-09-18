Hudson (forearm) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Hudson was placed on the 10-day disabled list Aug. 24 due to right forearm tightness, and it appears unlikely that he'll return before the season comes to an end. He logged 46 innings this season, posting a 4.11 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a 44:18 K:BB. In a corresponding move, Tony Cingrani (shoulder) was activated from the shelf.

