Hudson will take the mound for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

Hudson is unlikely to make it into the middle innings of Thursday's game after appearing out of the bullpen during each of the past two days, but he was thrust into the starting spot after Dennis Santana was scratched just minutes before the first pitch. Through 17 appearances this year, Hudson has compiled a 5.06 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with a 17:11 K:BB in 21.1 innings of relief.