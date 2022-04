Duffy (forearm) recently started a throwing program but has yet to work off a mound, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Duffy remains sidelined by the left forearm flexor strain he suffered last July, but his return to throwing is a positive step for his recovery. It figures to take him awhile to build up his workload before progressing to mound work, and the veteran left-hander isn't expected back until at least June.