Duffy (forearm) could go on a rehab assignment in a couple weeks, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He has been facing hitters in Arizona and his fastball velocity is 92-93 mph, according to Harris. Duffy has been a quality pitcher when fully healthy, so if can make it all the way through a rehab assignment and there is an opening in the Dodgers' rotation, it's possible he could be a fantasy-viable option in September.