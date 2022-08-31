Duffy (forearm) will transfer his rehab assignment from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Oklahoma City broadcaster Alex Freedman reports.

Oklahoma City will mark the final stop of Duffy's rehab assignment, after he made two appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and one with Rancho Cucamonga. Freedman notes that Duffy is scheduled to appear out of the bullpen for Oklahoma City's game against Round Rock on Wednesday, and given that the lefty covered one inning in each of his previous three outings, he appears to be preparing to return from the 60-day injured list as a reliever. The Dodgers have only four healthy starting pitchers on the active roster at the moment, but Clayton Kershaw (back) will be reinstated from the 15-day IL on Thursday, Tony Gonsolin (forearm) doesn't appear to be tracking toward a lengthy stint on the IL, and rookies Ryan Pepiot and Michael Grove remain on hand at Triple-A as capable options to make spot starts for the big club as needed.