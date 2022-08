Duffy (forearm) struck out two batters in one scoreless inning with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday.

Duffy had previously pitched in two ACL contests, and this was his first outing with the Single-A Quakes. The veteran hurler is working his way back from a left forearm flexor strain that has kept him out of action since last July. There is hope that he can join the Dodgers' bullpen sometime around mid-September.