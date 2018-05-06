Dodgers' Danny Espinosa: Inks minor-league deal with Dodgers
Espinosa signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The Dodgers are in need of middle infield help following the season-ending injury to Corey Seager (elbow), and Espinosa will be their latest attempt at a short-term solution. The veteran was cut loose by the Blue Jays after posting a .232 batting average in 13 minor league games this season, but could be the next man up in L.A. if more infield help is needed. According to Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com, the Dodgers have only one position player (Rob Segedin) on the 40-man roster that isn't in the majors or on the DL, stressing the need to find an emergency option. Espinosa will immediately take the field for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
